Northwestern-Chicago State final score: Wildcats dominate in 88-46 win

This one went as expected.

Northwestern (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) dominated from start to finish in a 88-46 win against a Chicago State team (3-10) that just didn’t have the talent to compete.

Vic Law and Miller Kopp led the way for NU with 17 points each, and Dererk Pardon added 13 points and seven rebounds in the win. Northwestern shot 51 percent for the game, while Chicago State shot just 31 percent.

Northwestern shot 50 percent in the first half, though it went just 6-of-17 from deep in the first 20 minutes. Five players had five or more points in the first half, including freshmen Ryan Greer and Miller Kopp. Northwestern’s first-years looked comfortable with an early lead, albeit with more space to work with than usual.

Chicago State made some shots, but the Cougars were sloppy with the ball. The Cougars had 18 turnovers, nine coming in each half. Northwestern outscored Chicago State 24-10 on points off turnovers.

Up 44-27 at halftime, Northwestern continued to outplay Chicago State in the second half. Stifling defense helped the Wildcats get out in transition, and Barret Benson even hit a three.

Aaron Falzon — who’s been out with an ankle injury — got his first minutes of the season late in the game. He missed his first two attempts from deep, but hit two threes in quick succession later on.

Northwestern’s next game is Friday against Oklahoma, a team just outside the top 25.