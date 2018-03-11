 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Northwestern football recruiting: Three-star CB Roderick Heard commits

Heard is the fourth member of the 2019 class.

By Will Ragatz
Three-star cornerback Roderick Heard has committed to Northwestern, he announced on Twitter Sunday evening.

Heard, who hails from Farmington, MI, chose NU despite having an offer from Jim Harbaugh and Michigan. He also had Power 5 offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Purdue and Syracuse.

At 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Heard has decent size for the position. More importantly, he’s quick and has good ball skills, as you can see in this highlight reel which features clips of Heard at running back as well as CB.

Heard becomes the fourth commit of Northwestern’s 2019 class. The Wildcats signed a pair of CBs in 2018, Greg Newsome and AJ Hampton.

Hopefully this is just the start of a big spring on the recruiting trail for Pat Fitzgerald and his staff.

