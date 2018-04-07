Offensive lineman Dominick D’Antonio commits to Northwestern

Hours after the conclusion of the first football practice at new Ryan Fieldhouse, Northwestern received a commitment from offensive lineman Dominick D’Antonio, the seventh commit of the 2019 recruiting class. The Woodstock, Ga. native announced the news on Twitter.

Blessed and Excited to announce my commitment to Northwestern University. I’d like to thank God, my family, friends, coaches, and teachers. Go Cats! #B1GCats pic.twitter.com/2n0G3YkOzL — Dominick D'Antonio (@ddantonio83) April 7, 2018

D’Antonio, who is visiting Northwestern this weekend, got an opportunity to watch Saturday’s practice. He held offers from Tulane, Harvard, East Carolina, Army, Navy, USF, Arkansas State and Georgia State, among others. It is likely that Northwestern offered D’Antonio in person and he committed shortly after.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, D’Antonio is unranked by 247 Sports. Here are his junior year highlights where he primarily played right tackle.