Northwestern in the NFL: Week 3

Turnovers galore courtesy of several former Wildcats this week:

Anthony Walker Jr., Indianapolis Colts

Walker had an excellent game on Sunday, amassing nine total tackles, a pass defensed, and an interception as Indianapolis nearly knocked off the defending Super Bowl champs in Philadelphia.

Walker’s third quarter interception led to the go-ahead field goal for the Colts.

The second-year pro saw the field on 89 percent of the defensive snaps as well as 57 percent of the special teams snaps. Sounds familiar.

Sherrick McManis, Chicago Bears

The ninth-year pro is the longest-tenured Bear and a special teams ace, but McManis made his impact felt as a defender on Sunday against Arizona. McManis played five snaps on defense and made them count. First, he dove to pick off a Sam Bradford pass in the third quarter.

It was McManis’s second career interception and his first since his rookie season in 2010.

Then, as the Cardinals were trying to march down the field in a last-gasp effort, McManis sacked Josh Rosen as time expired to seal the Chicago win.

Austin Carr, New Orleans Saints

Carr appears to be the fifth receiver on the New Orleans depth chart. He played 13 offensive snaps in a 43-37 win overtime win over Atlanta on Sunday. He registered his third catch of the season, a 25-yard connection that represents his longest reception of the season.

Joe Jones, Denver Broncos

Jones, a second-year pro, didn’t see the field on defense but made a huge play on special teams, blocking a punt deep in Ravens territory.

Denver scored on the next play. Jones also racked up two tackles on special teams.

Dean Lowry, Green Bay Packers

Lowry didn’t start on Sunday, but he ended up playing 39 percent of Green Bay’s defensive snaps because of an injury to defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson. Lowry registered two tackles.

With Wilkerson out for the season, Lowry should see even more time up front.

Justin Jackson, Ifeadi Odenigbo, and Garrett Dickerson

Three former Wildcats received good news this past week: Justin Jackson, Ifeadi Odenigbo, and Garrett Dickerson were all added to 53-man rosters.

Jackson is the new third running back for the Chargers after Los Angeles cut Detrez Newsome. The rookie may struggle to earn carries right away behind Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler, but it’s nice to see the NU record-smasher getting his chance.

Ifeadi Odenigbo is on his third team of 2018, but he’s on a 53-man roster, signing with the Cardinals, who claimed him off waivers.

I am taking my talents to the Desert where I will be joining the ARIZONA Cardinals! I’m excited about my next journey!!! — Ifeadi Odenigbo (@IfeadiOdenigbo) September 24, 2018

The 2017 draftee entered the preseason with the Vikings, before being claimed by the Browns on Sept. 2.

Finally, tight end Garrett Dickerson was added to the New York Giants roster after an injury to Evan Engram. The Englewood, N.J. native will suit up for his hometown team for the first time against Austin Carr and New Orleans on Sunday.

Excited to be a part of the Giants 53-man roster! Ready to make my impact! Thank you @Giants for continually giving me a shot to live out my dream! — Garrett Dickerson (@Senor__Nueve) September 25, 2018

Rhett Ellison and Scott Simonson figure to get the lion’s share of the snaps at tight end on Sunday, but we could see Dickerson on special teams or in short yardage situations.