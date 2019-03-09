Northwestern-Purdue Gamethread

Senior day 2019 is here for Northwestern Basketball, which means that six players will be honored as they play their (likely) final game on the Welsh-Ryan Arena floor.

Program legends Vic Law and Dererk Pardon will be recognized alongside Jordan Ash, walk-on Charlie Hall, grad transfer Ryan Taylor, and redshirt junior Aaron Falzon (who the program says hasn’t made a decision on his plans after this season).

The Wildcats are coming off a win over Ohio State, and have a chance to play spoiler against a Purdue team that can wrap up a share of the Big Ten regular season title with a victory.

Make sure you know how to watch, then join us in the comments below as the game unfolds!