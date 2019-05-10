Northwestern football 2020 recruiting update

The Northwestern football program is certainly looking like it will be able to stay nationally relevant for at least the next few years.

While far from complete, the 2020 recruiting class is beginning to fill out nicely. With six additional recruits committing since our last update and some high-profile signings on the offensive line (new position coach Kurt Anderson can’t miss), Northwestern’s 2020 group currently ranks 14th in the nation and third in the Big Ten, according to 247 Sports.

Pat Fitzgerald’s start on the recruiting trail has been phenomenal, but there is work left to be done. We’ll break down the Wildcats’ outstanding offers later this weekend, but for now it’s time to take a comprehensive look at what the program has been able to reel in so far.

As it stands

Northwestern currently has ten players committed to the class of 2020. Let’s break them down by position.

Quarterback

Aidan Atkinson

247 Composite: .9072

Commitment Date: 11/11/2018

Atkinson got moved up from a three-star prospect to a four-star with a massive bump into ESPN’s top 150 a couple of months after committing to NU in November. He is currently the 12th-ranked pro quarterback in the nation. Atkinson is from Boulder, CO and had offers from South Carolina, Ole Miss, Nevada, Boise State, and Colorado, among others. Here are his sophomore year highlights:

Running Back

Cameron Porter

247 Composite: .8742

Commitment Date: 12/08/2018

Porter is a three-star back out of Cincinnati, OH that currently ranks as the 36th-best running back in the nation. He attends the same school as ex-NU standouts Jeremy Larkin and Jordan Thompson. Porter had offers from 11 schools, including Iowa, Cincinnati, Minnesota, and Purdue. Here are his highlights from his sophomore year, in which he was the Greater Catholic League running back of the year:

Wide Receiver

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen

247 Composite: .8784

Commitment Date: 12/28/2018

Yaseen is a three-star out of Walled Lake, MI. The 6-foot-1 receiver is ranked as the 85th-best player at his position in the nation and received offers from Washington State, Nebraska, Iowa and Purdue. Yaseen is the third-highest rated WR recruit in program history, only behind Northwestern’s two WR commits in the 2019 class, Bryce Kirtz and Genson Hooper-Price. Here are Yaseen’s sophomore year highlights:

Tight End/Superback

Hunter Welcing

247 Composite: .8473

Commitment Date: 3/9/2019

A three-star prospect from Lake Zurich, IL, Welcing is the 36th-ranked tight end in the country. He was Northwestern’s first in-state commitment in the 2020 class and runs a 4.7 40-yard dash time according to his Hudl page. His only other offer was from Western Michigan. Here are Welcing’s junior year highlights:

Offensive Line

Ben Wrather, OT

247 Composite: .8416

Commitment Date: 4/22/2019

Wrather is one of three big bodies in the 2020 class to have already committed to the Wildcats. A three-star recruit, Wrather stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 285 pounds. He had offers from loads of power five schools, including Penn State, Kentucky and West Virginia. More on the offensive tackle can be found here.

Josh Priebe, OT

247 Composite: .8628

Commitment Date: 5/1/2019

A three-star recruit, Priebe had offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska, to name a few. He adds to the bevy of talent already signed on the o-line for Anderson and Fitzgerald. Read more about Priebe via the attached link.

Peter Skoronski, OG

247 Composite: .9241

Commitment Date: 5/4/2019

The best offensive line recruit in the history of 247’s rating service, Skoronski is a rare four-star commit for Northwestern. He had offers from plenty of top programs - Notre Dame, Stanford and Michigan included - and is the sixth-ranked guard in the nation. Here’s a more in-depth look at his recent commitment.

Defensive Line

Terah Edwards, DT

247 Composite: .8561

Commitment Date: 4/13/2019

Michigan, Michigan State and Tennessee all came knocking, but the Wildcats came out on top yet again with another signing of a big man up front. The three-star prospect was listed as an offensive lineman by the relevant recruiting services, but said he committed to Northwestern in part because they offered him on the defensive side of the ball.

Linebacker

Xander Mueller

247 Composite: .8399

Commitment Date: 4/13/2019

The three-star outside linebacker had offers from 13 schools, including Stanford, Iowa State and Iowa. Xander will join his brother Erik in the Wildcat linebacking corps, marking another entry in the rapidly growing list of siblings to play together at Northwestern. Read more about the junior Mueller,

Defensive Back

Jaheem Joseph

247 Composite: .8333

Commitment Date: 12/10/2018

Joseph is another three-star out of Opa Locke, FL. He is one of two defensive signees of the class thus far, and is the 107th-ranked CB in the country. Joseph had offers from Michigan, Syracuse, Louisville, and Vanderbilt. He attended the same high school as one of the best defensive players in program history, Anthony Walker Jr. Here are Joseph’s junior year highlights:

As mentioned above, here is where Northwestern stacks up against the rest of the country, according to 247 Sports: