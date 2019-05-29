Northwestern men’s basketball to host Providence in 2019 Gavitt Tipoff Games

Northwestern will welcome the Providence Friars to Welsh-Ryan Arena on Nov. 13, the program announced Wednesday afternoon. The matchup, part of the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big East and the Big Ten, was first reported yesterday by Jon Rothstein.

Sources: Matchups for the 2019 Gavitt Games are set.



Villanova at Ohio State

Michigan State at Seton Hall

Creighton at Michigan

Purdue at Marquette

Providence at Northwestern

Penn State at Georgetown

Minnesota at Butler

DePaul at Iowa — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 28, 2019

The 2019 Gavitt Tipoff Games feature eight teams from each conference. Northwestern is 0-2 in the series, losing at Butler in 2016 and against Creighton in 2017. The Friars are 1-2 all-time in the Gavitt Games with a win over Illinois and losses to Ohio State and Minnesota.

Providence has beaten Northwestern both times the two programs have played. Last season, the Friars went 18-16 and lost in the first round of the NIT, ending a streak of five straight trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Northwestern will face another Big East opponent next season when it travels downtown to face DePaul at Wintrust Arena. The Wildcats will also participate in the 2019 Fort Myers Tip-Off from Nov. 25-27. Kansas State, Bradley and Pittsburgh will round out the Thanksgiving tournament, but match-ups have not yet been announced.