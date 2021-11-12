The Wildcats are donning a traditionally unsuccessful uniform combo against the Badgers

After playing their final 2021 game at Ryan Field a week ago, the ‘Cats will travel to Camp Randall to take on Wisconsin. On Thursday, the team announced that they’re going with purple helmets, white jerseys and white pants for their meeting with the Badgers. The purple helmet is contrasted by a white ‘Block N’ logo — the same helmet Northwestern wore last week against Iowa.

According to Northwestern alum Ella Brockway, Northwestern is 3-6 when wearing purple helmets with all-white uniforms. The last time the Wildcats wore this uniform combo was in the 2018 Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State, but this will be the first time this helmet will be worn with a white facemask.

This Saturday, the ‘Cats are hoping to avoid losing their fourth consecutive Big Ten game, while the No. 18 Badgers look to win their sixth straight on their road to another West division title. Northwestern-Wisconsin kicks off at 11:00 am CT on ESPN2.