On the latest episode of Pound the Talk, Ben and Will break down the latest from Northwestern’s football season, talk about their impressions of both of NU’s basketball teams as their seasons start, discuss the possibility of soccer becoming a staple sport in Evanston and briefly touch upon the Wildcats’ Field Hockey prospects as they prepare for the NCAA Tournament.
Filed under:
Pound the Talk: Five Teams, One Episode
Can you guess which five?
By Ben Chasen and William Karmin
