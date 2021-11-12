 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - High Point: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

Some NUMBB to start your weekend.

By Inside NU Archives
NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Minnesota Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

After vanquishing Eastern Illinois in dominant fashion to open the season on Tuesday, Northwestern’s men’s basketball team now moves on to face the High Point Panthers. Follow along with us on Twitter (@insidenu) or in the comments down below for today’s gamethread.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: None (BTN+ Stream)

Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP-AM, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Online: BTN+

Betting Line: (OddShark) Northwestern -19, O/U 135.5

