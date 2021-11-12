Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - High Point: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

After vanquishing Eastern Illinois in dominant fashion to open the season on Tuesday, Northwestern’s men’s basketball team now moves on to face the High Point Panthers. Follow along with us on Twitter (@insidenu) or in the comments down below for today’s gamethread.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: None (BTN+ Stream)

Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP-AM, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Online: BTN+

Betting Line: (OddShark) Northwestern -19, O/U 135.5