Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs Wisconsin: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

Low and behold, football season is nearing its end, as Northwestern enters the last quarter of its 2021 schedule with a trip to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Badgers. Sitting at a ghastly 3-6 and holding only one conference win, the ‘Cats need to turn things around starting today to have any shot at a bowl game — a tough task when taking on the No. 18 ranked team in the country.

Here’s all the info you need to know about how to watch, the betting line and Northwestern’s inactive players. Join us in the comments down below to chop it up with your fellow NU football sickos on this most glorious of mid-November Saturdays.

Broadcast Information

Location: Camp Randall (Madison, WI)

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Wisconsin -24.5, O/U 41 (Oddsshark)

Injury Report

TBD