Last year, the Northwestern Wildcats met (and fell to) the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Tournament’s quarterfinal round. Today, they get a shot at redemption in that very same game. Follow along at our Twitter account @insidenu, tell us what you’re thinking as the game unfolds in the chat and use the information here to watch the game:

Broadcast Information

Location: Grant Field (Iowa City, Iowa)

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. CT

TV: None

Radio:

Streaming: BTN+ (Free for all to watch)