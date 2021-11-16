Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - New Orleans: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

Northwestern started off its 2021-22 campaign without event last week, soundly handling Eastern Illinois and High Point. Tonight, the ‘Cats will try and continue their streak of dominant outcomes against non-conference opponents when they take on New Orleans. Follow along with us on Twitter (@insidenu) or in the comments down below for today’s gamethread.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: None (BTN+ Stream)

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Online: BTN+ (Subscribers only)

Betting Line: Northwestern -20.5, O/U 144.5 (Bovada)