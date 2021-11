After rolling through their first two opponents, the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) face off against another Chicago-based for in Loyola-Chicago (1-1). The Ramblers won their opener against Detroit Mercy but were blown out in their second game against DePaul.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: None

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Streaming: BTN+ (Subscribers only)