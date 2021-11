After starting the year 3-0, Northwestern’s men’s basketball looks to remain undefeated against Farleigh Dickinson. Follow along here and and at our Twitter account @insidenu to see how Elyjah Williams & Co. fare on Thursday night.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN720AM

Streaming: BTN+ (Subscribers Only)