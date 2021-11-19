Northwestern to sport pitch black look in the Wrigley Field daylight

On Wednesday, Northwestern announced the color-scheme for its penultimate regular season game against Purdue this Saturday. The game will take place at Chicago’s iconic Wrigley Field.
The Combo for the Confines #GoCats | @coachfitz51 pic.twitter.com/58L6zn0dAv— Wrigley’s Big Ten Team (@NUFBFamily) November 17, 2021
The Wrigley Classic will be the first time the ‘Cats don this particular style of black helmet and all-black uniform, according to NU alum and football uniform expert Ella Brockway. In previous years, Northwestern is 3-5 when wearing a B-B-B color combination. That stat includes NU’s striking gothic jerseys.
In non-gothic B-B-B, the team is 1-2. This will be the first time that Northwestern plays in all- black, excluding the gothic set, since 2017.
Lots of fun uniform trivia facts this week!— Ella Brockway (@ellabrockway) November 17, 2021
• Record in B-B-B: 3-5
• Record in non-gothics B-B-B: 1-2
• First game for this uniform combo + this helmet
• First time in non-gothics all-black since 2017 https://t.co/8NbEjgyDZ7
The Wildcats and Boilermakers will face-off in Wrigley Field at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network and on the Fox Sports App.
