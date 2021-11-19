Northwestern to sport pitch black look in the Wrigley Field daylight

On Wednesday, Northwestern announced the color-scheme for its penultimate regular season game against Purdue this Saturday. The game will take place at Chicago’s iconic Wrigley Field.

The Wrigley Classic will be the first time the ‘Cats don this particular style of black helmet and all-black uniform, according to NU alum and football uniform expert Ella Brockway. In previous years, Northwestern is 3-5 when wearing a B-B-B color combination. That stat includes NU’s striking gothic jerseys.

In non-gothic B-B-B, the team is 1-2. This will be the first time that Northwestern plays in all- black, excluding the gothic set, since 2017.

Lots of fun uniform trivia facts this week!



• Record in B-B-B: 3-5

• Record in non-gothics B-B-B: 1-2

• First game for this uniform combo + this helmet

The Wildcats and Boilermakers will face-off in Wrigley Field at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network and on the Fox Sports App.