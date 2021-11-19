 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - Harvard: TV, streaming

Two wins away from all the glory, the ‘Cats take on the Crimson.

Peter Fukumae

In the biggest game for the program in decades, Northwestern’s seventh-ranked field hockey team will compete in the Final Four today, hoping to take down the No. 12 Harvard Crimson for a chance to play (and defeat) the No. 9 Liberty Flames for a second time this season and earn a national title. Follow along at our Twitter account @insidenu, tell us what you’re thinking as the game unfolds in the chat and use the information here to watch the game:

Broadcast Information

Location: Phyllis Ocker Field (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

TV: None

Streaming: ESPN+ (Subscribers only)

