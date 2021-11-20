Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - Purdue: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

Folks, the Wildcat Classic is finally upon us. The Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 1-6 B1G) take on the Purdue Boilermakers (6-4. 4-3 B1G) at the Friendly Confines at 11 a.m. CT. While it hasn’t been the greatest season for the ‘Cats, the atmosphere of Wrigleyville should make for a great experience for both sides.

Here’s all the info you need to know about how to watch, the betting line and Northwestern’s inactive players. Join us in the comments or following along @insidenu on Twitter to chat about the game as it unfolds.

Broadcast Information

Location: Wrigley Field (Chicago, Ill.)

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Online: FOX Sports App

Betting Line

Purdue -11, O/U 47.5 (Oddsshark)

Injury Report

This section will be updated when the injury report is released.