Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - Liberty: TV, streaming

It doesn’t get much better than this. Northwestern’s set to take on Liberty in the NCAA’s Division I Field Hockey Championship with an opportunity to win the program’s first ever national title and bring Northwestern its ninth ever team national championship. Follow along at our Twitter account @insidenu for updates from Ann Arbor, tell us what you’re thinking as the game unfolds in the chat and use the information here to watch the game:
Broadcast Information
Location: Phyllis Ocker Field (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
Game Time: 1:00 p.m. CT
TV: ESPNU
Streaming: ESPN App
Loading comments...