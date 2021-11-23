 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - Georgia: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

‘Cats vs. Dawgs, what could go wrong?

By Inside NU Archives
NCAA Basketball: Legends Classic Semifinal-Providence at Northwestern Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After losing for the first time this season to Providence last night, Northwestern now looks sets its sights on a win against Georgia to secure third place in the Roman Legends Classic. Follow along with us on Twitter (@insidenu) or in the comments down below for today’s gamethread.

Broadcast Information

Location: Prudential Center (Newark, New Jersey)

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720

Online: ESPN App

Betting Line: Northwestern -8, O/U 141.5 (Oddshark)

