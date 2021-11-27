Gamethread/How to watch HAT: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

Hate it or love it, the final game of Northwestern’s season is here. The Wildcats (3-8, 1-7 B1G) will take on in-state foe llinois (4-7, 3-5 B1G) in Champaign, Ill. for the Land of Lincoln Trophy (known affectionately around these parts as the HAT). The ‘Cats won the HAT in 2015 at Soldier Field and haven’t let go since, winning the last six matchups. Will NU continue its streak, or will first-year Illini coach Bret Bielema accomplish what his predecessor failed to in five tries on attempt No. 1?

Here’s all the info you need to know about how to watch, the betting line and Northwestern’s inactive players. Join us in the comments or following along @insidenu on Twitter to chat about the game as it unfolds.

Broadcast Information

Location: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, Ill.)

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Online: FOX Sports App

Betting Line

Illinois -7, O/U 44.5 (Oddsshark)

Injury Report

Northwestern released its injury report via Twitter: