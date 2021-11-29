Four Northwestern players enter transfer portal on Monday following season conclusion

Just two days after the conclusion of Northwestern’s season, four now-former Wildcats entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, signaling their intention to depart Evanston after NU’s disastrous 3-9 campaign in 2021. None of the departing players occupied particularly important roles on the team, but the timing of the announcements — both in how close they were to each other and how soon they come after the ‘Cats’ season ended in a trouncing at the hands of Illinois — stoked fear in some fans that the worst may be yet to come.

At 11:13 a.m. CT, Rivals.com reported that Te-Rah Edwards had entered the portal via tweet. Edwards, a defensive tackle who has three remaining years of college eligibility and accumulated just two tackles in his two years playing in Evanston, later confirmed his transfer in a tweet of his own:

Next up came Wyatt Blake, also a defensive lineman with limited playing history for the ‘Cats, who Rivals indicated would leave at 12:24 p.m. Blake later sent his own confirmation tweet several hours later, as well, noting a position change for potential suitors:

Northwestern has given me so much, and I’m extremely grateful for the experience. Officially in the transfer portal as an offensive lineman. Totally open to recruiting https://t.co/mMTrMxKtmW — Wyatt Blake (@wyatt_blake75) November 29, 2021

Shortly after the announcement about Blake reached the public eye, 247Sports’ own transfer portal account tweeted that linebacker Jaylen Rivers would also depart. Rivers accumulated six tackles across 15 games played for the Wildcats, including two takedowns in two games played as a member of the much-maligned 2021 NU linebacking corps.

Lastly, 247Sports fired off another tweet just four minutes after the one regarding Rivers that indicated offensive lineman Payne He’Bert would also plans to leave Evanston. According to Northwestern’s records, He’Bert played just five games in his NU career: one in 2019 and five this season.

The announcements come after a weekend of turmoil in the college football world that saw Lincoln Riley stray Oklahoma to take the head coaching job at USC, Indiana’s Tom Allen fire the Hoosiers’ sitting offensive coordinator and take a pay cut and longtime Duke head coach David Cutcliffe agree to part ways with the Blue Devils. As of publication, the only announced personnel change made at Northwestern was the retirement of tight ends coach Bob Heffner, who coached for 43 years, the last 13 of which he spent at NU. The Wildcats announced that Jeff Genyk would take over for Heffner while maintaining his role as special teams coach.