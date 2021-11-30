Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - Wake Forest: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

After their win over Georgia, the ‘Cats are headed down to Winston-Salem, N.C., to take on Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons currently sit at 6-1, with their most recent game being a 14-point loss at the hands of LSU. Follow along with us on Twitter (@insidenu) or in the comments down below for today’s gamethread as we get set for tip-off.
Broadcast Information
Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Winston-Salem, N.C.)
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WGN Radio AM-720
Online: ESPN App
Betting Line: Wake Forest -2, O/U 146.5 (Oddsshark)
