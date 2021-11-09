NU Takes: Basketball preview and are we with the Marty Party?

In this episode of NU Takes, Michael Barthelemy and Didi Jin preview the upcoming Northwestern men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

The men’s squad tips off their season tonight against Eastern Illinois, and the story is once again about the returning production. The ‘Cats return six of their seven top scorers from last season and bring in a strong recruiting class headlined by Casey Simmons and Julian Roper II. Is it fair to have high expectations for a talented men’s team?

The women’s side found much more success in 2020, ending with a winning record and a March Madness victory. The key for this squad, led by Veronica Burton, is who will replace the scoring of the now graduated Lindsey Pulliam?

All this and more, on NU Takes.