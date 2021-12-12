Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - NJIT: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

The Wildcats are now officially 1-0 in conference play after their win over a struggling Maryland team. After a week off, Northwestern returns home to face NJIT. The Highlanders hail from the American East conference and currently sit at 5-4 overall. They last played two days ago in a 17-point loss to Army. Follow along with us on Twitter (@insidenu) or in the comments down below for today’s gamethread as we get set for tip-off.
Broadcast Information
Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.)
Game Time: 3:00 p.m. CT
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WGN Radio AM-720
Online: ESPN App
Betting Line: Northwestern -21.5, O/U 133.5
