BREAKING: Quarterback prospect Jack Lausch commits to Northwestern

Following a dismal 3-9 season, much of the talk surrounding the Northwestern football program has centered around what the plan is at the quarterback position going forward. While each of the three signal callers NU utilized in 2021 had their moments, Hunter Johnson, Ryan Hilinski and Andrew Marty came up short as quarterbacks for the Wildcats in some way or form.

Enter Jack Lausch, a three-star quarterback prospect in the class of 2022 per 247Sports (though he is unranked in terms of composite score), who announced tonight on December 13 that he has committed to play for Pat Fitzgerald and Co. just one week after reaching an offer from the school.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Lausch has been a standout at Brother Rice High School here in Illinois, and was rewarded as the 2021 Chicago Sun-Times High School Player of the Year.

Lausch had originally committed to Notre Dame as a dual-sport athlete, planning to play for the Fighting Irish as a walk-on at QB while coming in as a commit for baseball. However, with the sudden departure of head coach Brian Kelly, Lausch has clearly had a change of mind over the past week. It will be intriguing to see if he intends to continue playing baseball for the ‘Cats.

According to 247Sports, Lausch’s only other scholarship offer at the quarterback position came from Indiana State.