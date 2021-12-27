BREAKING: Northwestern women’s basketball cancels game against Minnesota, plans to reschedule

After NU called off its December 21 Solstice Showdown against Oregon, Northwestern and Minnesota have made the decision to cancel their upcoming game on New Year’s Eve due to multiple COVID cases within the Wildcats’ program, according to the NU team’s Twitter page.

Both teams will work to reschedule the game in accordance with the Big Ten. It is currently unclear as to how this game will be treated in relation to the Big Ten’s Forfeiture Policy, which currently entails that a team that is not able to participate in conference competition due to COVID-19 must forfeit said competition. The rule, however, was established ahead of the football season and is under further review by the conference in light of a wave of breakthrough cases caused by the Omicron variant. The statement from NU says that “information regarding how this game will be treated in relation” to the policy is expected to be announced “in the coming days.”

As of now, it is unknown just how many players and coaches Northwestern has within its COVID-19 protocols. The Wildcats’ next game is now scheduled to take place on January 3 against Michigan State at Welsh-Ryan Arena.