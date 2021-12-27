BREAKING: Northwestern men’s basketball game against Prairie View A&M canceled

Just hours after the cancellation of the women’s basketball’s contest against Minnesota, Northwestern men’s basketball has agreed to cancel their game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Thursday, according to the team’s Twitter page. The game will not be rescheduled.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: By mutual agreement between the two programs, Thursday’s game vs. @PVAM_MBB at Welsh-Ryan Arena has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. (1/2) — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) December 27, 2021

It in unclear whether the cause for cancellation comes from Northwestern, Prairie View A&M or both schools. This announcement does, however, come hours after the Panthers cancelled their Tuesday game against Valparaiso due to COVID-19 issues.

Per the team’s Twitter, fans with tickets to the game are able to exchange them on a first come, first serve basis for other home games, excluding Illinois. Additionally, fans may have their ticket refunded if they do not wish to exchange.

This game was largely insignificant to the Wildcats overall schedule, as it was a non-conference game against a lower level mid-major opponent. It now gives the ‘Cats more time to look toward their Jan. 2 game against Michigan State. That will be Northwestern’s fourth game played in 33 days if it goes ahead as scheduled.