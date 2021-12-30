BREAKING: Brandon Joseph has entered the transfer portal

There had been plenty of Northwestern players to enter their name in the transfer portal following the disastrous 3-9 campaign of 2019. However, most of the headline players stayed put, and while the general mood around the team wasn’t great, it was far from a “the sky is falling” type of atmosphere.

Well folks, the sky not only fell today, it came crashing through the upper atmosphere at super sonic speed.

Northwestern All-American safety Brandon Joseph has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned.



Had 80 tackles and three interceptions this season.



https://t.co/St4ensmRGU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 30, 2021

As first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, superstar safety Brandon Joseph likely won’t be in Evanston come fall of 2022, as he too has put his name in the portal. Considered the breakout superstar of the 2020 dream team due to his six interception performance, this is devastating news regarding the Wildcats’ prospects moving forward. Joseph wasn’t quite the dynamo as a sophomore that he was on a more talented team back when he was a freshman, but he still was one of the team’s best players and led Northwestern in interceptions for a second consecutive season.

Voted as the preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in Cleveland.com’s annual Big Ten preseason poll, Joseph might not be in the Big Ten altogether just several months later, as Northwestern’s 2021 season now concludes on perhaps the most catastrophic note of all.

UPDATE:

B-Joe himself has now tweeted about his decision to enter the transfer portal, making it seem all the more likely that his time in Evanston is officially over.