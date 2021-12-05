Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - Maryland: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

Following their heartbreaking overtime loss at Wake Forest, the Wildcats remain on the road, this time heading north to College Park to take on conference-foe Maryland. The Terrapins currently sit at 5-3 and are fresh off the firing of former head coach Mark Turgeon. Follow along with us on Twitter (@insidenu) or in the comments down below for today’s gamethread as we get set for tip-off.

Broadcast Information

Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720

Online: ESPN App

Betting Line

Maryland -5.5, O/U 136.5 (Oddsshark)