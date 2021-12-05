Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-Wisconsin: TV, radio, streaming

Following a thrilling come from from behind victory over Clemson in the Big Ten/ACC challenge, the ‘Cats kick off conference play against perennial cellar dweller Wisconsin back at home in Welsh-Ryan. Will Northwestern take care of business, or is this freshman-laden team in for a rough surprise with their introduction to Big Ten play? Follow along with us here and on Twitter to find out!

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. CT

TV: None

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Streaming: BTN+ (Subscribers only)