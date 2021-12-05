BREAKING: Izzy Scane to miss the 2022 lacrosse season due to injury

If Northwestern’s lacrosse team is to return to the Final Four for a second consecutive year, it’ll have to do so without its leading player. Senior attacker Izzy Scane announced in an Instagram post Sunday that she will miss the 2022 Northwestern lacrosse season with an injury.

The ailment seems to be an ACL tear, as Scane included the hashtag “#newaclwhodis” in her post and is pictured with a brace and heavy bandaging around her left knee in the post’s second picture.

The Michigan native has been a consistent starter for Kelly Amonte Hiller’s Wildcats since her freshman season in 2019. Since then, Scane has collected a number of accolades. She cemented herself last season as the NCAA’s All-Time Record Holder with 6.12 goals-per-game, becoming a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award in the process.

For the Wildcats, losing Scane means losing their leading scorer from the last two seasons. The senior scored a whopping 98 goals in 2021 — good for second in the nation — along with 26 assists. Notably, Scane scored nine goals on her own against Maryland in the Big Ten Championship, where the Wildcats beat the Terrapins 17-12.

Northwestern went undefeated through 15 contests last season and eventually exited the NCAA Tournament in a Final Four loss to Syracuse, who went on to lose the national championship to favorites Boston College. Scane was crucial to the ‘Cats’ postseason run, scoring 17 goals through Northwestern’s three tournament matchups.