Big Ten MBB Bracketology: Coming into focus

As Big Ten conference play begins to heat up, the postseason picture is beginning to look a little clearer. That makes early January the perfect time to begin looking at which teams are on track to earn March Madness berths.
Tournament Locks
Purdue Boilermakers
ESPN: Two seed
Following a home loss to No. 13 Wisconsin, Purdue stays put as a two seed.
CBS: Four seed
Jerry Palm gave the Boilermakers much less leeway, pegging them down three spots after ranking Purdue as a one seed earlier in the week.
The Athletic: Two seed
Brian Bennett also projects Purdue to be a two seed.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus two seed
With an average seed of 2.13 in the 60 brackets on the site, Purdue ranks as high as a one seed and as low as four seed.
Michigan State Spartans
ESPN: Three seed
After narrowly avoiding an upset in its 73-67 win over Northwestern on January 2, Michigan State dropped from the second seed in Lunardi’s projection.
CBS: Two seed
CBS ranks the Spartans right behind Iowa State in the Midwest Region.
The Athletic: Two seed
Bennett lists MSU as a two seed as well.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus three seed
Most of the site’s brackets either rank the Spartans as a two or a three seed.
Ohio State Buckeyes
ESPN: Five seed
Lunardi moved the Buckeyes down after a blowout loss against Indiana last Thursday.
CBS: Four seed
Ohio State drops down a spot in the West region.
The Athletic: Three seed
Of all sixty brackets available on BracketMatrix.com, The Athletic gives OSU its highest seed.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus four seed
Ohio State ranks no lower than a six seed as of January 7.
Wisconsin Badgers
ESPN: Six seed
Wisconsin holds its position after upsetting Purdue on January 3.
CBS: Three seed
Palm is much more bullish on the Badgers, projecting them to face 14th-seeded St. John’s in the Round of 64.
The Athletic: Four seed
Wisconsin also moves up in Bennett’s bracket.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus five seed
Experts can’t seem to agree about where the Badgers stand. They rank as high as a two seed and as low as an eight seed.
Illinois Fighting Illini
ESPN: Five seed
Coming off of double-digit victories against Maryland and Iowa, Illinois moves up to a five seed in the East region.
CBS: Six seed
Palm placed the Illini in the same region as Purdue.
The Athletic: Six seed
Illinois continues to move up in The Athletic’s projection.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus five seed
The Fighting Illini rank as high as a two seed and as low as a nine seed across the 60 brackets used on the site.
On the Right Path
Iowa Hawkeyes
ESPN: Eight seed
Upcoming games against Minnesota and Indiana could have massive postseason implications for the Hawkeyes.
CBS: Nine seed
Iowa moves up a spot in Palm’s latest projection.
The Athletic: Nine seed
Bennett also ranks Fran McCaffery’s squad as a nine seed.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus eight seed
While most brackets place the Hawkeyes between seventh and ninth in their region, some rank Iowa as high as fifth and as low as 11th.
Indiana Hoosiers
ESPN: Nine seed
Lunardi bumped the Hoosiers up after their win over Ohio State.
CBS: 10 seed
Indiana might also move up in the next edition of Palm’s bracketology after beating Minnesota on January 9.
The Athletic: 12 seed
No site ranked the Hoosiers lower.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus nine seed
Indiana has an average seeding of 9.13.
Minnesota Golden Gophers
ESPN: 10 seed
Minnesota plunges into Last Four Byes territory after losing to Illinois last week.
CBS: Eight seed
A loss to Indiana could cause the Golden Gophers to drop here, too.
The Athletic: Nine seed
Bennett ranks Ben Johnson’s team right around BracketMatrix.com’s average.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus nine seed
Minnesota makes the field in 45 of the 60 brackets the site uses.
Outside looking in
Michigan (Next Four Out), Northwestern, Maryland, Penn State, Nebraska
