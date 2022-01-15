Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. No. 10 Michigan State: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

After a double overtime loss to Maryland that was somehow even more heartbreaking than all of their other close losses, the ‘Cats travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State for the second time this season. Northwestern dropped — you guessed it — a close one to Michigan State just a couple of weeks ago at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Wildcats will be without Pete Nance and Elyjah Williams in this one, who are both presumably out due to injury.

LINEUP UPDATE: Pete Nance and Elyjah Williams will not play today at MSU, @coach_collins tells @Andy_Masur1 pregame on @WGNRadio. — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) January 15, 2022

Broadcast Information

Location: Breslin Center (East Lansing, Michigan)

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720

Online: Fox Sports

Betting Line

Michigan State -9.5, O/U 143.5 (Oddsshark)