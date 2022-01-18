Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - Wisconsin: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

After knocking off then-tenth-ranked Michigan State on the road Saturday, the Northwestern Wildcats will try and keep their momentum rolling against No. 8 Wisconsin at home on Wednesday night. Follow along with us on Twitter (@insidenu) or in the comments down below for today’s gamethread.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720

Online: Fox Sports

Betting Line

Wisconsin -2.5, O/U 140 (Odds Shark)