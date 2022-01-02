Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - Michigan State: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

Happy New Year and Happy Big Ten Season! After competing in only three contests in the last month of 2021, the ‘Cats start their 2022 today with a tough test against No. 10 Michigan State. Follow along with us on Twitter (@insidenu) or in the comments down below for today’s gamethread.
Broadcast Information
Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)
Game Time: 1:00 p.m. CT
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WGN Radio AM-720
Online: Fox Sports
Betting Line
Michigan State -3, O/U 139.5 (Oddshark)
Loading comments...