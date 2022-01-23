Megathread/How to watch men’s basketball at Purdue, women’s basketball at Maryland: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

Northwestern basketball’s mega-Sunday is officially upon us, with both men’s and women’s basketball tipping off against ranked opponents at 12 p.m. CT. The men’s team is in West Lafayette today, taking on No. 4 Purdue in a hostile Mackey Arena. The women’s team, meanwhile, is in College Park, attempting to take down No. 12 Maryland. Since these two games start at the same time, we thought it would be a good idea to combine their gamethreads and maximize the chatter.
Of note in the men’s game, Elyjah Williams is expected back in action for NU and Purdue will be without star guard Jaden Ivey, who will miss the game with a hip injury, per Jon Rothstein:
Purdue's Jaden Ivey (hip) is OUT for today's game against Northwestern, per a school spokesman.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 23, 2022
Averages 16.7 PPG and 5 RPG.
Feel free to follow either game along with us either in the comments below or on Twitter @insidenu.
Men’s Broadcast Information
Location: Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Indiana)
Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WGN Radio AM-720
Online: Fox Sports
Men’s Betting Line
Purdue -12, O/U 148 (Oddsshark)
Women’s Broadcast Information
Location: Xfinity Center (College Park, Maryland)
Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT
Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM
Online: B1G+ (Subscribers only)
Women’s Betting Line
Maryland -10.5, O/U 141.5 (Bovada)
