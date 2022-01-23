Megathread/How to watch men’s basketball at Purdue, women’s basketball at Maryland: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

Northwestern basketball’s mega-Sunday is officially upon us, with both men’s and women’s basketball tipping off against ranked opponents at 12 p.m. CT. The men’s team is in West Lafayette today, taking on No. 4 Purdue in a hostile Mackey Arena. The women’s team, meanwhile, is in College Park, attempting to take down No. 12 Maryland. Since these two games start at the same time, we thought it would be a good idea to combine their gamethreads and maximize the chatter.

Of note in the men’s game, Elyjah Williams is expected back in action for NU and Purdue will be without star guard Jaden Ivey, who will miss the game with a hip injury, per Jon Rothstein:

Purdue's Jaden Ivey (hip) is OUT for today's game against Northwestern, per a school spokesman.



Averages 16.7 PPG and 5 RPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 23, 2022

Feel free to follow either game along with us either in the comments below or on Twitter @insidenu.

Men’s Broadcast Information

Location: Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Indiana)

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720

Online: Fox Sports

Men’s Betting Line

Purdue -12, O/U 148 (Oddsshark)

Women’s Broadcast Information

Location: Xfinity Center (College Park, Maryland)

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Online: B1G+ (Subscribers only)

Women’s Betting Line

Maryland -10.5, O/U 141.5 (Bovada)