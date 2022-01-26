Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Michigan: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

After a 20-point loss at the hands of No. 4 Purdue in West Lafayette, the Wildcats remain on the road tonight, this time taking on the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines stumbled out of the gates to begin the season, but are red hot at the right time. They’ve won their last two games by an average of 18.5 points, and most recently defeated Indiana 80-62 in Bloomington. Feel free to follow along with us tonight in the comments down below or over on Twitter @insidenu.

Men’s Broadcast Information

Location: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720

Online: Fox Sports

Men’s Betting Line

Michigan -8, O/U 138.5 (Oddsshark)