BREAKING: Brandon Joseph transferring to Notre Dame

If Northwestern fans weren’t already sad enough about the news that former All-American safety Brandon Joseph had announced he was entering the transfer portal this offseason, today’s news served as an extra pinch of salt in the wound, as the soon to be redshirt junior safety announced this morning that he is leaving Evanston for South Bend in the fall.

Joseph is now the second high-profile Northwestern player to depart for Notre Dame is recent memory, as wide receiver Ben Skowronek did the same following the Wildcats’ dismal 3-9 season of 2019. Of course, while Skowornek was a very good wideout who has now been able to stick for a bit in the NFL and provided the Fighting Irish with another solid weapon, his transfer was not nearly as notable as B-Joe’s, given the latter’s status as one of the most talented players in the transfer portal as a whole.

Joseph now steps in to replace superstar safety Kyle Hamilton, who is expected to be a first round NFL Draft pick this year, making the pickup an excellent one for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame.

While the thought of Brandon Joseph playing in any other uniform besides the purple and white was an unpleasant one for Wildcat fans, watching him in a gold helmet next season might be one of the most painful outcomes of all.