Fresh off a massive win on the road against No. 22 Iowa in their first competition in 19 days, Northwestern returns home trying to keep the momentum it holds in a clash agains Ohio State. Follow along with us on Twitter (@insidenu) or in the comments down below for today’s gamethread.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. CT

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Online: B1G+ (Subscribers Only)