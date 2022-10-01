Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Penn State: TV, streaming, radio, betting line

The Wildcats’ record looks much different than most anticipated it would after a trio of non-conference opponents emerged victorious at Ryan Field. Now, Northwestern will face its toughest opponent yet in the No. 11 Nittany Lions in Happy Valley. With Big Ten play in full swing, here’s where you can watch and listen to the ‘Cats in just under an hour:

Broadcast Information

Location: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pa.)

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CST

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Penn State -25.5, O/U 50.5 (Oddsshark)

Injury Report

TBD