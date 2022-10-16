BREAKING: Four-star DL Ashton Porter decommits from Northwestern

In the midst of a 1-5 start and a 1-11 stretch over its last 12 games, the ceiling is beginning to crack for Northwestern football.

Many had been banking on a loaded 2023 recruiting class, ranked 26th nationally by 247Sports, to provide a semblance of optimism for the program. Yet, even over their bye week, the hits just kept coming for the Wildcats.

Four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter, who committed to NU on June 11, announced his decision to decommit early Sunday morning via Twitter.

Just letting God lead me in the right direction Just want to make the best decision . pic.twitter.com/oqBgdYvLOE — 4⭐ Ashton C. Porter (@BigAsh_90) October 16, 2022

With a .9030 composite rating, Porter was Northwestern’s second-best overall recruit this cycle and is the 44th overall defensive lineman in the class of 2023. The Texas native also holds offers from Michigan State, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas, Baylor and more. Porter officially visited Michigan State on Oct. 8.

The ‘Cats still have no shortage of firepower left in their next set of incoming first-years, including linebackers Nigel Glover and Michael Kilbane, offensive linemen Dylan Senda and Jordan Knox, defensive end Mason Robinson and tight end Chico Holt. Nevertheless, Porter’s decommitment provides food for thought regarding if the Wildcats’ futile two-year stretch will impact recruiting and retention of premier players.