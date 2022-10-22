Northwestern - Maryland 2022 Predictions

The last time Northwestern played the Terps, it was the start of a magical 2020 season that saw the ‘Cats all the way to a Big Ten Championship berth. This year couldn’t be more of a different story, with Northwestern now playing to add at least one more win to its measly 1-5 record before heading into its most difficult stretch yet. Despite this being the ‘Cats last arguably winnable game, the Inside NU staff has little faith, unfortunately. Here are their predictions for today's 2:30 P.M. CST matchup:

Sarah Effress: Maryland 17, Northwestern 10

There are a lot of ifs, ands and buts heading into this game. Either way I think Northwestern loses. I’m betting on Taulia not playing right now and in that situation, I don’t think the Terps will cover, with the spread now at -14.5 according to Oddshark. If Taulia plays...well that’s a different story.

Iggy Dowling: Maryland 31, Northwestern 13

I’m assuming that Taulia Tagovailoa plays in this game, but I think the Terps will pull it out regardless of who starts at quarterback. The ‘Cats made Graham Mertz look like a blue-chip NFL prospect two weeks ago. Maryland has enough receiving threats to make its backup QB, Billy Edwards Jr., seem close enough. Northwestern... um... doesn’t.

Bradley Locker: Maryland 43, Northwestern 17

No matter who starts under center for the Terrapins, UMD boasts a plethora of offensive options in Roman Hembry, Antwaine Littleton, Corey Dyches and Jacob Copeland — that doesn’t even factor in preseason headliners like Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus. Maryland’s defense surrenders 24.1 points per game but is efficient, ranking 31st in EPA/play nationally. It feels like the Terps are starting to hit their stride in a promising season, while Northwestern has no idea which foot to put forward.

Gavin Dorsey: Maryland 45, Northwestern 14

Brendan Sullivan performs solidly for his first start, scoring two touchdowns to one pick and flashing potential. Meanwhile, the high-powered Terrapin offense is too much for the Wildcats to handle, and Maryland runs away with it.

John Olsen: Maryland 63, Northwestern 0

2022 Northwestern Football:

Jake Mozarsky: Maryland 35, Northwestern 13

People might think that this game will be closer if Taulia Tagovailoa does not play, but that’s not going to be the case. In fact, Maryland was able to go through some adversity last week and beat Indiana without their star qb. Indiana is a better team than Northwestern. Regardless of whether Taulia plays or not, ‘Cats lose.

Sophia Vlahakis: Maryland 31, Northwestern 14

I won’t entertain anyone with what could happen if Taulia Tagovailoa doesn’t play. Maryland has enough talent to get by on its running game, and Northwestern is well Northwestern. In the past three games, the ‘Cats scored 14 points once and 7 points twice, and it is not as if there is a dominant defense to make up for the lack of offensive power.

Patrick Winograd: Maryland 34, Northwestern 17

If Taulia Tagovailoa is unable to play in this game, it could turn into an ugly, Iowa-Illinois type of matchup. However, Maryland has enough firepower at skill positions to win no matter who plays quarterback.

Leo Tesler: Maryland 28, Northwestern 10

Even if Taulia Tagovailoa sits on Saturday, I still like Maryland’s chances. They average more passing yards per game than all but two teams in the Big 10, while Northwestern’s defense continually gets burnt on long passing plays. Maryland has the receiving talent to win regardless of whether Tagovailoa is on the field.

Ethan Segall: Maryland 36, Northwestern 16

Despite Northwestern having the rest advantage while the Terrapins are dealing with crucial injuries, the ‘Cats haven’t proven they can play sixty minutes of winning football. I expect the game to be competitive in the first half but Maryland is deep and talented across the board. I’ll take the Terps by three possessions fueled by a monster game from Rakim Jarrett.

Ryan Cole: Maryland 49, Northwestern 10

The Northwestern offense is bad. So is the defense. I want to believe that at least one of the units will step up on Saturday. But I’ve watched this team lose five times already, and this one feels like a blow out whether Taulia plays or not. The ‘Cats are simply overmatched and the weather won’t help them out like it did at Penn State. Looks like a beautiful day for a shellacking in College Park.

Adam Beck: Maryland 34, Northwestern 10

This Northwestern team is not good. They’ve had defensive struggles all year and with the offense completely disappearing the past couple games the ‘Cats will have an uphill climb. On the other hand, Maryland has been in every game so far this year, and have quality wins against Big 10 opponents Indiana, Purdue, and Michigan State, while only losing to Michigan by 7. Even if Taulia Tagovailoa isn’t ready to go Saturday, Maryland will find no trouble moving the football against a defense giving up 406 yards per game.

Jason Boue: Maryland 38, Northwestern 13

It was so nice to not have to think about this team over the bye week. I’m not happy that I have to pay attention to them again. The discussion around whether Taulia Tagovailoa will play is obsolete; Northwestern could make my 102 year-old great grandmother look good at quarterback. Enjoy the 70-degree weather in Evanston, and don’t let this team spoil your weekend.

Mac Stone: Maryland 34, Northwestern 14

Taulia or no Taulia, the Terps are winning this game with ease. It may not be a bye week anymore, but at least the weather is nice in Evanston! You might as well treat this weekend as another bye week, it’ll save you a lot of trouble.

Zain Bando: Maryland 38, Northwestern 6

This season is a lost cause, and I think this is just another chapter in the story. The offense isn’t clicking, and Maryland is at home. Unless the defense pulls a miracle and Evan Hall rushes for 200+ yards, expect a long, difficult day for the Wildcats. It’ll have to look forward to next fall for any hope at a rebuild. Bowl hopes are all but over in Evanston, unfortunately.

Season Standings

5-1: John Olsen

3-3: Bradley Locker, Gavin Dorsey, Sam Richardson, Brendan Preisman

2-4: Iggy Dowling, Ben Chasen, Sophia Vlahakis, Zain Bando

1-5: Sarah Effress

3-2: Jake Mozarsky

2-3: Jason Boué

1-3: Mac Stone

0-3: John Ferrara

1-1: Emma Manley, Myles Gilbert

0-2: Justin Dunbar, Dan Olinger, Andrew Katz

0-1: Didi Jin