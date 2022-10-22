The Wildcats to wear white and purple uniform combo in game against Maryland

Northwestern will be taking on the University of Maryland today in College Park, wearing a white helmet, white jersey, and purple pants combo. After last week’s bye week, the 1-5 ‘Cats will attempt to take down the 5-2 Terrapins.

New combo debuts tomorrow



⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xkSeZ1bxH8 — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) October 22, 2022

This combo was first worn in 1963 against Illinois, where the Illini beat NU 10-9. Since then, the ‘Cats have a 3-19-1 record. All the wins were on the road, two of which were with the Under Armour uniforms.

Last year, the Wildcats wore this combination in a 30-23 loss to Duke. Prior to that, NU lost 22-10 versus Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game in 2020.

The most recent win in W-W-P was at Rutgers in 2018, where they won 18-15.

Northwestern plays at Maryland at 2:30 P.M. CST on BTN.