Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Maryland: TV, streaming, radio, betting line

Both the Wildcats and the Terps will start backup quarterbacks in today’s matchup, with head coach Pat Fitzgerald is putting Northwestern’s fate in the hands of sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan for the first time this season.

Maryland’s Billy Edward’s Jr. will take the helm, which begs the question — can the recuperated, Sullivan-led Wildcats get a win fresh off their bye week, or will the Terrapins move to 6-1 in a strong start? Use the information below to watch/follow the game, which kicks off in just under an hour.

Broadcast Information

Location: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium (College Park, Md.)

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Maryland -14.5, O/U 51.5 (Oddsshark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: Coco Azema (season)

Maryland: Taulia Tagovailoa (knee injury)