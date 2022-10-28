Northwestern goes white-on-white in Iowa City

Northwestern (1-6, 1-3 B1G) remains on the road Saturday afternoon when it’ll compete in a pivotal game against inner-division rival Iowa in Iowa City.

The Wildcats are looking to snap a six-game losing streak and save their bowl hopes for at least another week. In doing so, the team revealed Thursday what uniforms it’ll sport against the Hawkeyes (3-4, 1-3 B1G), who are also in the midst of a three-game losing streak dating back to the end of September.

Northwestern has worn the all-white uniform look in recent years, as the combination was featured in road games against Wisconsin and Illinois during the 2021 season, according to “Hail to Purple.”

As for the helmets, the ‘Cats will be rocking a white base with a purple “Block N” to cap off the look. These helmets have a similar look to the ones introduced during the 2017 season but have a bit of a silver flare to them.

The Wildcats trail the Hawkeyes in the all-time series 52-28 and have won four of the last six games between the two programs, as the team’s last win took place during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when Northwestern prevailed in a 21-20 thriller on the road.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2, as both programs are in desperate need of a win to keep their season and potential postseason bowl hopes alive. The line is set at Iowa -11.5, while the over-under, which opened as the lowest in the history of college football at 30.5, has now increased to 37.5.