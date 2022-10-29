Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Iowa: TV, streaming, radio, betting line

Both coming off losing streaks of at least three games, Iowa and Northwestern are set to face off in Iowa City. Despite the Hawkeyes’ FBS-worst offense, they are favored to win this one. Here’s how you can watch and listen to the action at Kinnick Stadium in just over an hour.
Broadcast Information
Location: Kinnick Stadium (
Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CST
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM
Betting Line
Iowa -11.5, O/U 37.5 (Oddsshark)
Injury Report
Northwestern: Coco Azema (season), Josh Priebe (knee injury)
Iowa: Keagan Johnson (lower body injury)
