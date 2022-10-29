Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Iowa: TV, streaming, radio, betting line

Both coming off losing streaks of at least three games, Iowa and Northwestern are set to face off in Iowa City. Despite the Hawkeyes’ FBS-worst offense, they are favored to win this one. Here’s how you can watch and listen to the action at Kinnick Stadium in just over an hour.

Broadcast Information

Location: Kinnick Stadium (

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CST

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Iowa -11.5, O/U 37.5 (Oddsshark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: Coco Azema (season), Josh Priebe (knee injury)

Iowa: Keagan Johnson (lower body injury)