Northwestern goes Gothic for homecoming matchup

The ‘Cats will don a familiar classic this weekend for their homecoming game, playing in the black Gothic jersey, helmet, and pants. Northwestern has only worn the campus-inspired look at home, holding a 2-3 record in the traditional uniforms.

The Wildcats first played in the all-black Gothic uniform against Nebraska in their 2014 homecoming game. Most recently, they played their 2021 season opener against Michigan State in this combo, where they lost 38-21. A year before that, however, they beat Illinois 28-10.

The triple black combo has only been worn nine times since its introduction in 2012, most recently two weeks ago against Miami (OH). Saturday’s game will be the first matchup against Wisconsin in all black, when Northwestern hosts the Badgers at Ryan Field at 2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.