Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: TV, streaming, radio, betting line

Both Wisconsin and Northwestern are reeling from recent losses, although the Badgers have a different face on the sideline manning the ship after firing head coach Paul Chryst. Regardless, the oddsmakers still favor the away team. Here’s where you can watch and listen to the ‘Cats in under an hour.

Broadcast Information

Location: Ryan Field

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CST

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Wisconsin -10.0, O/U 44.5 (Oddsshark)

Injury Report

Coco Azema - reportedly out for the rest of the season, via an announcement on his Instagram account