Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-Minnesota: TV, streaming, radio, betting line

It may not be gusty or rainy, but the Wildcats face treacherously conditions for the second straight week when they battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers from Huntington Bank Stadium. Can NU emerge iced out from Minneapolis like the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins? Here’s all you need to know to watch Northwestern’s clash in rival territory.

Broadcast Information

Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Minnesota -17.5, O/U 41 (Oddsshark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: Coco Azema (season), Josh Priebe (lower body; season), Thomas Gordon (questionable)

Minnesota: TBD